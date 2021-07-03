Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Has $31.85 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,397 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 564 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $31,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter worth $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter worth $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 200.0% in the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter worth $31,000. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ GOOG traded up $47.01 on Friday, reaching $2,574.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,058,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,277,830. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2,428.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,406.55 and a 52 week high of $2,576.96.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GOOG shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,440.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,525.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,519.32.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total value of $64,588.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 966 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,740.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 27 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,402.16, for a total value of $64,858.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,797.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,866 shares of company stock valued at $169,852,563 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

