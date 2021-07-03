Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Has $34.65 Million Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 460,540 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 6,755 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $34,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,734 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Keystone Financial Group boosted its position in CVS Health by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 5,435 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. acquired a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $862,000. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.43. 5,591,475 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,000,841. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.17. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $55.36 and a 12 month high of $90.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $108.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.82.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $69.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.33 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 2.73%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 109,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $9,414,334.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,414,334. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 103,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $7,963,571.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,963,571. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 335,201 shares of company stock worth $27,864,172. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CVS. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on CVS Health from $99.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Truist upped their price objective on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on CVS Health from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.47.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.