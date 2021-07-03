Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Has $44.47 Million Stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 115.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 672,618 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 360,476 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Amphenol worth $44,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,156 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 16,159 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 553 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,958 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE APH traded up $0.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $69.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,063,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,368,662. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $46.76 and a 52 week high of $70.31. The firm has a market cap of $41.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.16% and a net margin of 14.16%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Amphenol’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. Amphenol’s payout ratio is presently 31.02%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Amphenol from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.95.

In related news, Director Robert Livingston purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $65.92 per share, with a total value of $1,318,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 38,666 shares in the company, valued at $2,548,862.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total value of $1,022,082.82. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,913,610.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 769,133 shares of company stock worth $51,217,363 in the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

