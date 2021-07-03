Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Has $58.91 Million Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,108,906 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,014 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $58,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,236,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,060,800,000 after buying an additional 1,645,182 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,640,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,667,449,000 after buying an additional 3,397,649 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth about $2,345,618,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,883,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,077,505,000 after buying an additional 1,995,835 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,295,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,690,000 after buying an additional 2,628,245 shares during the period. 66.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $5,992,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 266,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,530,796.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 55,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total value of $3,095,858.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 170,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,523,823.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 195,392 shares of company stock valued at $10,732,959 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on KO. Argus lifted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.50.

The Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.18. The stock had a trading volume of 10,605,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,853,802. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $43.83 and a 12 month high of $56.48. The company has a market cap of $233.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.48% and a net margin of 21.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.15%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

