Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Has $60.22 Million Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. cut its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 425,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,012 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $60,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PEP. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in PepsiCo by 8,443.8% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in PepsiCo by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co raised its stake in PepsiCo by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. 70.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total transaction of $2,908,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,033,824.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $148.91. 3,835,526 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,836,580. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.32 and a twelve month high of $149.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.47.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.55% and a net margin of 10.51%. The company had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 77.90%.

PEP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Barclays upgraded PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on PepsiCo from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.38.

PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

