Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Has $64.69 Million Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,195,560 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 22,032 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $64,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth about $2,713,360,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Comcast by 1,318.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,732,709 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $526,637,000 after buying an additional 9,046,516 shares during the period. Trian Fund Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Comcast by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 19,857,892 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,040,554,000 after acquiring an additional 4,229,746 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Comcast by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,933,210 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,987,699,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Comcast by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,241,837 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $484,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625,667 shares in the last quarter. 82.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $229,323.59. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,682,806.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $233,319.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,977,335.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 717,670 shares of company stock valued at $39,636,593 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CMCSA. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Comcast from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Comcast from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Comcast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Comcast from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.95.

CMCSA stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.42. 10,668,607 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,919,253. The firm has a market cap of $267.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.03 and a fifty-two week high of $59.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.55.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $27.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.83 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 11.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.31%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

