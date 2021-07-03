Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Has $67.83 Million Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 459,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,808 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.28% of Nasdaq worth $67,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NDAQ. Bollard Group LLC boosted its position in Nasdaq by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 24,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in Nasdaq by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Nasdaq by 0.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Nasdaq by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Nasdaq by 14.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. 73.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NDAQ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Nasdaq from $147.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Nasdaq from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Nasdaq from $147.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Nasdaq from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.34.

In related news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.22, for a total transaction of $85,065.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael R. Splinter sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $825,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,518 shares of company stock worth $1,731,996. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NDAQ stock traded up $1.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $177.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 969,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,787. The company’s 50 day moving average is $168.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.84. Nasdaq, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.01 and a fifty-two week high of $180.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $851.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.23 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 17.33%. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is an increase from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.95%.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Platforms, Investment Intelligence, and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

