Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Has $71.72 Million Stock Position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 383,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 12,930 shares during the period. Hubbell comprises about 1.1% of Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.71% of Hubbell worth $71,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Hubbell by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Hubbell by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 29,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in Hubbell during the 1st quarter worth $1,333,000. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its position in Hubbell by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,018,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $190,410,000 after acquiring an additional 58,831 shares during the last quarter. 85.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HUBB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Hubbell from $197.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.75.

Shares of NYSE HUBB traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $186.26. The company had a trading volume of 127,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,088. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.92. Hubbell Incorporated has a 12 month low of $122.34 and a 12 month high of $201.06. The company has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a PE ratio of 28.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.05. Hubbell had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 8.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.72%.

In other news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 1,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.28, for a total value of $201,506.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,847.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 3,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.29, for a total value of $614,275.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,146 shares in the company, valued at $3,120,860.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

