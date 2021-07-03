Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Has $78.01 Million Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 503,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,664 shares during the quarter. Analog Devices accounts for about 1.2% of Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.14% of Analog Devices worth $78,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scott & Selber Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter worth about $1,004,000. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 51.6% during the first quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 6.2% during the first quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,103,000 after buying an additional 3,810 shares in the last quarter. Glaxis Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter worth about $3,175,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 104,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,282,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. 95.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ADI. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on Analog Devices from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Analog Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.82.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $170.67. 1,563,454 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,633,853. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.47 and a 12 month high of $172.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $160.95. The company has a market capitalization of $62.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.73, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.25.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 25.16%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 56.21%.

In related news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 6,750 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.18, for a total transaction of $1,114,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,619,424.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.20, for a total value of $1,642,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,832,077.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,886 shares of company stock valued at $4,763,048. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

