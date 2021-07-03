Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Has $87.10 Million Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 22.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 472,017 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 136,093 shares during the period. The Walt Disney comprises 1.3% of Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $87,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in The Walt Disney by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,108,070 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,817,340,000 after buying an additional 3,291,751 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,115,787 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,988,460,000 after acquiring an additional 823,137 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,494,013 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,531,925,000 after acquiring an additional 5,288,711 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,003,286,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,344,169 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,908,706,000 after acquiring an additional 455,393 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

DIS traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $177.11. The company had a trading volume of 11,102,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,927,595. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $112.61 and a 1-year high of $203.02. The company has a market capitalization of $321.80 billion, a PE ratio of -70.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.23.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.52. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Truist Securities lowered their target price on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on The Walt Disney from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $163.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.89.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $98,667,649.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 569,131 shares in the company, valued at $101,993,966.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,493,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,376,269.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

