Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Increases Stock Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 480,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,070 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.09% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $58,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MMC. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 41,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,841,000 after purchasing an additional 11,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MMC shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $115.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Marsh & McLennan Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.00.

NYSE MMC traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $142.31. 1,601,768 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,112,942. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.07. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.11 and a 1 year high of $142.94. The stock has a market cap of $72.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 30.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 112,051 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.95, for a total transaction of $15,569,486.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,518,376.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

