Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 5,121 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 285,287 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,121 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up about 1.5% of Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $101,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at $237,000. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Mastercard by 431.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 250,589 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $89,444,000 after buying an additional 203,448 shares in the last quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mastercard by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,367 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Mastercard by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 19,681 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,020,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 73.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Mastercard news, insider Kevin Stanton sold 29,052 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.09, for a total value of $10,984,270.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,092 shares in the company, valued at $11,755,574.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 2,841 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.47, for a total value of $1,095,120.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,436,555.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,867 shares of company stock valued at $17,773,251 in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Truist boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $393.46.

NYSE MA traded up $4.32 on Friday, reaching $375.03. The company had a trading volume of 2,787,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,160,809. The company has a 50 day moving average of $369.57. The company has a market capitalization of $371.67 billion, a PE ratio of 57.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $281.20 and a 52 week high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 100.68% and a net margin of 42.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

