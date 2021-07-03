Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Raises Stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 254,035 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,684 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of V.F. worth $20,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VFC. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in V.F. by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,576,184 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,283,808,000 after purchasing an additional 11,573,699 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in V.F. by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,785,972 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,821,055,000 after purchasing an additional 573,399 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA increased its position in V.F. by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 10,047,797 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $803,020,000 after purchasing an additional 56,875 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in V.F. by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,830,572 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $754,215,000 after acquiring an additional 187,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in V.F. by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,584,584 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $647,799,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077,099 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 13,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total value of $1,070,002.44. Also, Director Veronica Wu sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $40,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,790.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Pivotal Research increased their target price on V.F. from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on V.F. from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on V.F. from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on V.F. from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. V.F. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.33.

VFC stock traded up $1.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $84.44. The company had a trading volume of 3,346,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,292,836. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.96. V.F. Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.59 and a fifty-two week high of $90.79.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The textile maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 4.41%. V.F.’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. V.F.’s payout ratio is currently 149.62%.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

