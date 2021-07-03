Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Raises Stock Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 6,671.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 336,076 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 331,113 shares during the period. Dollar General makes up 1.0% of Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Dollar General worth $68,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Syntal Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Dollar General by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC raised its position in Dollar General by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

DG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Bank of America cut shares of Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.39.

NYSE DG traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $218.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,084,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,868,563. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $173.50 and a 52-week high of $225.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $209.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $51.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.53.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.82%.

Dollar General announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 18th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

