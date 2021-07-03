Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Raises Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,688 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.06% of S&P Global worth $49,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MJP Associates Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 675 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 698 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total value of $2,653,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,467,193.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SPGI traded up $2.43 on Friday, reaching $414.63. The company had a trading volume of 874,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,408,901. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $99.88 billion, a PE ratio of 33.38, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $388.96. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $303.50 and a 12 month high of $415.21.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 32.01% and a return on equity of 490.35%. Equities research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.35%.

SPGI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $385.00 to $414.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $446.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 target price on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. S&P Global has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.92.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

