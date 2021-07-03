Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 14,291 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. cut its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 630,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,291 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $35,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 870,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,144,000 after purchasing an additional 71,677 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 24,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $339,000. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,743,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,680 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 117,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE USB traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.57. 3,520,860 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,264,397. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.24. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $34.01 and a 12 month high of $62.47.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 12.52%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.90%.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Gunjan Kedia sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total transaction of $1,138,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 84,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,812,910.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark G. Runkel sold 9,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total transaction of $514,947.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,118.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 312,153 shares of company stock valued at $18,005,134. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.04.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

