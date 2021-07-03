Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 1,943 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 667,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,943 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $32,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VEA. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 66.3% during the first quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Shares of VEA traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $51.86. 7,998,975 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,974,280. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.96. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $39.00 and a one year high of $53.43.

