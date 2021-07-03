Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 5,058 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,058 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $20,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. FIL Ltd raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 251,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,457,000 after buying an additional 38,568 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 319.4% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,533,000 after acquiring an additional 58,949 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 11,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 2,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grace Capital acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $324,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNC stock traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $192.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,599,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,612,444. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.31. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.09 and a 52 week high of $203.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $81.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.39.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.35. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 47.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.33%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PNC. Raymond James raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $169.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.76.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

