Johnson Service Group (LON:JSG) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Johnson Service Group PLC (LON:JSG)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 173.40 ($2.27). Johnson Service Group shares last traded at GBX 173.40 ($2.27), with a volume of 244,860 shares trading hands.

JSG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.29) price objective on shares of Johnson Service Group in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 190 ($2.48) price objective on shares of Johnson Service Group in a report on Friday, May 14th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.52, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of £771.55 million and a PE ratio of -26.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 167.65.

Johnson Service Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides textile rental and related services in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Workwear; and Hotel, Restaurants and Catering. The Workwear segment supplies workwear garments and protective wear, and workplace hygiene services under the Johnsons Workwear brands, as well as provides laundering services.

