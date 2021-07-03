JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Position in Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) by 90.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 404,383 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 192,046 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.73% of Rite Aid worth $8,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RAD. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Rite Aid in the fourth quarter valued at about $196,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Rite Aid by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 21,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 4,676 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Rite Aid by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,211,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,675,000 after acquiring an additional 337,562 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Rite Aid by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 67,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rite Aid in the fourth quarter valued at about $196,000. 57.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:RAD opened at $15.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Rite Aid Co. has a 12-month low of $8.85 and a 12-month high of $32.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $872.82 million, a PE ratio of -21.12 and a beta of 0.83.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.16. Rite Aid had a positive return on equity of 2.35% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Rite Aid Co. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on RAD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Rite Aid from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rite Aid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Rite Aid from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $14.50.

About Rite Aid

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, pet care, and other every day and convenience products, as well as brand and generic prescription drugs.

