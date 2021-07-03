JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $7.77 Million Stock Position in Spark Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPKE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its position in Spark Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPKE) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 727,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 70,084 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 2.05% of Spark Energy worth $7,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Spark Energy by 798.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 26,169 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Spark Energy by 2,775.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 47,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 45,433 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Spark Energy by 131.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Spark Energy by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 971,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,377,000 after buying an additional 32,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Spark Energy by 294.8% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 119,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after buying an additional 89,307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Spark Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th.

In related news, CEO W Keith Maxwell III purchased 18,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.87 per share, for a total transaction of $201,975.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,668,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,002,105.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 66.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SPKE opened at $11.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market cap of $417.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.82. Spark Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.56 and a 52-week high of $12.40.

Spark Energy (NASDAQ:SPKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $113.01 million during the quarter. Spark Energy had a return on equity of 22.13% and a net margin of 3.43%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.181 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.14%.

Spark Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The company engages in the retail sales and distribution of electricity and natural gas to residential and commercial customers.

