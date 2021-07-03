JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $8.42 Million Stock Position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 13.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 150,418 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 18,151 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.18% of Hexcel worth $8,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Hexcel by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,981,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $446,961,000 after buying an additional 352,484 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Hexcel by 77.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,382,423 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $245,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916,689 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Hexcel during the fourth quarter valued at $169,027,000. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Hexcel by 10.7% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,068,377 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $171,839,000 after acquiring an additional 295,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Hexcel by 1,791.4% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,108,298 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $102,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996,833 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Hexcel from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Hexcel from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Hexcel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Hexcel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.60.

In other news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 1,580 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.26, for a total transaction of $88,890.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,914,246.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HXL opened at $61.52 on Friday. Hexcel Co. has a 1-year low of $31.04 and a 1-year high of $64.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -212.14 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.06.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. Hexcel had a negative net margin of 1.94% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%. The firm had revenue of $310.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Hexcel Co. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

