JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Purchased by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 213,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $32,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.2% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 980,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,291,000 after purchasing an additional 82,700 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 424.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,191,000 after purchasing an additional 96,721 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 354,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,915,000. Finally, South State CORP. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% in the first quarter. South State CORP. now owns 156,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Atlantic Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $187.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.11.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 19,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $2,895,469.20. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total transaction of $1,800,356.30. Insiders sold a total of 61,130 shares of company stock worth $9,224,636 over the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $156.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,431,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,695,214. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $158.58. The company has a market capitalization of $472.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.19. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.78 and a fifty-two week high of $167.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $1.40. The business had revenue of $32.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.97 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 13.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.54%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

