JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reduces Stock Position in Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its stake in Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP) by 26.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 763,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 270,881 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.06% of Korea Electric Power worth $7,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KEP. Kopernik Global Investors LLC grew its position in Korea Electric Power by 9.0% in the first quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 1,641,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,837,000 after acquiring an additional 135,538 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Korea Electric Power by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,439,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,666,000 after acquiring an additional 73,275 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Korea Electric Power by 249.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,317,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,518,000 after acquiring an additional 939,997 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Korea Electric Power by 47.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 368,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,793,000 after acquiring an additional 117,783 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Korea Electric Power by 305.7% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 78,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 58,914 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

KEP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered Korea Electric Power from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Korea Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup lowered Korea Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Nomura lowered Korea Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Korea Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

KEP opened at $10.86 on Friday. Korea Electric Power Co. has a 52 week low of $7.77 and a 52 week high of $12.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Electric Power Generation (Nuclear), Electric Power Generation (Non-nuclear), Plant Maintenance & Engineering Service, and Others segments.

