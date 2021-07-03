JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 230,329 Shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its position in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) by 57.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,991 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 230,329 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in CRH were worth $8,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in CRH by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 811 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA lifted its holdings in CRH by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 5,660 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in CRH by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,145 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in CRH by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,045 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CRH by 1.6% in the first quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,842 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. 4.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CRH opened at $50.64 on Friday. CRH plc has a one year low of $33.57 and a one year high of $53.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $39.69 billion, a PE ratio of 35.66 and a beta of 1.03.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup raised shares of CRH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CRH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of CRH from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.03.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.

