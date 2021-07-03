JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its stake in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) by 43.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 99,918 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in National Grid were worth $7,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in National Grid during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in National Grid during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in National Grid by 85.9% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in National Grid by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Grid during the first quarter worth about $37,000. 4.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NGG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Friday, May 28th. HSBC raised National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

NYSE:NGG opened at $64.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.10. The company has a market cap of $45.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.33. National Grid plc has a 1-year low of $53.09 and a 1-year high of $68.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $2.2812 dividend. This is an increase from National Grid’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 8%. National Grid’s payout ratio is presently 127.32%.

National Grid Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,236 kilometers of overhead lines.

