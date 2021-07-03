JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 485,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,055 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $24,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.71 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.74.

See Also: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.