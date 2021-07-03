Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) to post earnings of $0.39 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Juniper Networks’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the lowest is $0.36. Juniper Networks reported earnings per share of $0.35 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Juniper Networks will report full-year earnings of $1.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.73. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $2.04. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Juniper Networks.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 4.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on JNPR. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Juniper Networks from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.38.

In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total transaction of $156,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William Stensrud sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total value of $522,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,694.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 134,142 shares of company stock valued at $3,538,680 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invst LLC bought a new position in Juniper Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $250,000. Columbia Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 4.2% during the first quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 10,025 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 5.5% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 28,263 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 10.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 478,208 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $12,113,000 after purchasing an additional 46,693 shares during the period. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 50.4% during the first quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 47,111 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 15,779 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JNPR opened at $27.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.97. Juniper Networks has a 52 week low of $19.51 and a 52 week high of $29.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is presently 75.47%.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; and NorthStar controllers.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Juniper Networks (JNPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.