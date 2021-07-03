Jupiter Price Down 1.8% Over Last 7 Days (JUP)

Jupiter (CURRENCY:JUP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 3rd. During the last seven days, Jupiter has traded down 1.8% against the dollar. One Jupiter coin can currently be bought for $0.0139 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Jupiter has a total market capitalization of $1.77 million and $921,126.00 worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002881 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001939 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00044219 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.98 or 0.00138240 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.87 or 0.00169622 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000144 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,643.41 or 0.99822634 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002923 BTC.

About Jupiter

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,928,767 coins. Jupiter’s official website is gojupiter.tech . Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @JUP_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . Jupiter’s official message board is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter is a blockchain that operates on a Java-coded platform and also employs private blockchains for enterprise and special use case solutions. “

Buying and Selling Jupiter

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jupiter should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jupiter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

