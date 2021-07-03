Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $25.69 Million

Analysts forecast that Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) will report $25.69 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Kamada’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $25.87 million and the lowest is $25.50 million. Kamada reported sales of $33.09 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 22.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Kamada will report full year sales of $99.28 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $97.20 million to $102.65 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $84.68 million, with estimates ranging from $81.35 million to $88.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Kamada.

Get Kamada alerts:

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $24.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.45 million. Kamada had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 11.70%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kamada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Kamada by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,248,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,088,000 after purchasing an additional 83,800 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Kamada by 312.9% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 866,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,288,000 after purchasing an additional 656,533 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Kamada by 5,859.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 397,297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,575,000 after purchasing an additional 390,630 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Kamada during the fourth quarter worth about $2,134,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Kamada during the first quarter worth about $1,665,000. 15.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:KMDA opened at $5.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.89 million, a P/E ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 1.02. Kamada has a twelve month low of $5.55 and a twelve month high of $13.33.

About Kamada

Kamada Ltd. develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived protein therapeutics for orphan indications. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers Glassia for use in chronic augmentation and maintenance therapy in adults with emphysema due to congenital Alpha-1 Antitrypsin (AAT) deficiency.

See Also: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kamada (KMDA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kamada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kamada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.