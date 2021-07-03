Kangal Market Cap Hits $1.88 Million (KANGAL)

Kangal (CURRENCY:KANGAL) traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. One Kangal coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Kangal has traded up 49.2% against the U.S. dollar. Kangal has a total market capitalization of $1.88 million and approximately $34,865.00 worth of Kangal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002889 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001939 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.44 or 0.00044626 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.86 or 0.00141187 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58.62 or 0.00169392 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000152 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,602.24 or 0.99983536 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002936 BTC.

Kangal’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Kangal is https://reddit.com/r/kangaltoken . Kangal’s official Twitter account is @kangaltoken

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kangal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kangal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kangal using one of the exchanges listed above.

