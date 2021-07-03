Kasikornbank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KPCPY) Short Interest Down 27.4% in June

Kasikornbank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KPCPY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decrease of 27.4% from the May 31st total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:KPCPY traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.73. 6,077 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,308. Kasikornbank Public has a 1-year low of $8.89 and a 1-year high of $19.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.70.

About Kasikornbank Public

Kasikornbank Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services. The company's personal banking products and services include savings, current, fixed deposit, and foreign currency accounts; personal, home, and auto loans; debit and credit cards; life and non-life insurance products; investment products, such as mutual funds, stocks, and derivatives/futures exchange; money transfer and bill payment, cheque and draft, and foreign exchange services; mobile banking services; and digital banking.

