Kasikornbank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KPCPY) Short Interest Down 27.4% in June

Kasikornbank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KPCPY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decrease of 27.4% from the May 31st total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS:KPCPY traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.73. 6,077 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,308. Kasikornbank Public has a 1-year low of $8.89 and a 1-year high of $19.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.70.
About Kasikornbank Public
