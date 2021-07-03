Katalyo (KTLYO) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $81,975.00

Katalyo (CURRENCY:KTLYO) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. One Katalyo coin can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000365 BTC on popular exchanges. Katalyo has a market capitalization of $1.35 million and approximately $81,975.00 worth of Katalyo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Katalyo has traded 23.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002896 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001944 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.62 or 0.00045230 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.32 or 0.00134104 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59.02 or 0.00170878 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000150 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002952 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34,521.04 or 0.99940481 BTC.

Katalyo’s total supply is 85,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,695,604 coins. The Reddit community for Katalyo is https://reddit.com/r/Katalyo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Katalyo’s official Twitter account is @katalyo . Katalyo’s official message board is katalyo.medium.com . The official website for Katalyo is www.katalyo.com

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Katalyo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Katalyo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Katalyo using one of the exchanges listed above.

