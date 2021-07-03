Kava.io Price Up 23.6% Over Last Week (KAVA)

Kava.io (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 3rd. One Kava.io coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.21 or 0.00012170 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Kava.io has a total market cap of $295.30 million and approximately $37.80 million worth of Kava.io was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Kava.io has traded up 23.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Kava.io alerts:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002514 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00033388 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001083 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.03 or 0.00260362 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.27 or 0.00038379 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00006420 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001710 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,036.17 or 0.02996610 BTC.

Kava.io Coin Profile

Kava.io (CRYPTO:KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 23rd, 2019. Kava.io’s total supply is 137,456,918 coins and its circulating supply is 70,172,142 coins. Kava.io’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs . Kava.io’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs . Kava.io’s official website is www.kava.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Buying and Selling Kava.io

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava.io directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava.io should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kava.io using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kava.io Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kava.io and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.