KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) Shares Acquired by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) by 41.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,741 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 9,858 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in KB Financial Group were worth $1,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,976,664 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,707,000 after buying an additional 22,739 shares during the period. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP increased its stake in KB Financial Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP now owns 1,691,866 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,628,000 after purchasing an additional 16,853 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in KB Financial Group by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,289,497 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,739,000 after purchasing an additional 531,187 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new position in KB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,156,000. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. increased its stake in KB Financial Group by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 223,770 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,061,000 after purchasing an additional 13,533 shares in the last quarter. 5.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE KB opened at $48.32 on Friday. KB Financial Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.92 and a 1-year high of $53.67. The stock has a market cap of $20.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter. KB Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 21.88%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised KB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

KB Financial Group Profile

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Securities Business, Non-life Insurance Business, Credit Card Business, and Life Insurance Business segments.

