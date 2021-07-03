Keep Network (KEEP) Trading 3% Higher This Week

Keep Network (CURRENCY:KEEP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. Keep Network has a market capitalization of $140.79 million and approximately $6.63 million worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Keep Network has traded 3% higher against the dollar. One Keep Network coin can currently be bought for $0.26 or 0.00000754 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002894 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.22 or 0.00052757 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003200 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00017638 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002896 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $251.04 or 0.00726914 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,596.78 or 0.07519249 BTC.

Keep Network Coin Profile

Keep Network (CRYPTO:KEEP) is a coin. It was first traded on April 28th, 2020. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 coins and its circulating supply is 540,936,776 coins. Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . Keep Network’s official website is keep.network . The Reddit community for Keep Network is https://reddit.com/r/KeepNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A keep is an off-chain container for private data. Keeps let you interact with private data while taking full advantage of the public blockchain. “

