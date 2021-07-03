Keep Network (KEEP) Trading Up 14.2% Over Last 7 Days

Keep Network (CURRENCY:KEEP) traded up 9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 3rd. Keep Network has a market cap of $145.25 million and approximately $9.50 million worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Keep Network has traded 14.2% higher against the US dollar. One Keep Network coin can now be bought for $0.27 or 0.00000779 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Keep Network

KEEP is a coin. Its launch date was April 28th, 2020. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 coins and its circulating supply is 540,809,210 coins. Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Keep Network is https://reddit.com/r/KeepNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Keep Network’s official website is keep.network

According to CryptoCompare, “A keep is an off-chain container for private data. Keeps let you interact with private data while taking full advantage of the public blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Keep Network

