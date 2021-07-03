Kellogg (NYSE:K) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Kellogg from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Kellogg from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. National Bank Financial downgraded Kellogg to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total value of $5,340,876.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher M. Hood sold 3,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total value of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,130,602.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 503,001 shares of company stock worth $32,711,514 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Unigestion Holding SA raised its position in Kellogg by 115.3% in the first quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 63,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,992,000 after purchasing an additional 33,772 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Kellogg by 48.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,551,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,241,000 after purchasing an additional 507,255 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its position in Kellogg by 10.4% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 26,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Kellogg by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,289,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,245,000 after acquiring an additional 162,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Kellogg by 42.1% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. 85.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of K stock opened at $64.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.04. Kellogg has a 12-month low of $56.61 and a 12-month high of $72.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 9.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. Analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is a boost from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.15%.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

