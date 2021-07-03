Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) will announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kelly Services’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the highest is $0.45. Kelly Services posted earnings of $0.51 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Kelly Services will report full-year earnings of $1.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.55. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Kelly Services.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The business services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Kelly Services had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. Kelly Services’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on KELYA shares. Barrington Research upped their target price on Kelly Services from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kelly Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised Kelly Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

In related news, Director George S. Corona sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total transaction of $504,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 83,614 shares in the company, valued at $2,109,581.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,197 shares of company stock valued at $534,826. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KELYA. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kelly Services in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Kelly Services in the first quarter worth $50,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kelly Services in the first quarter worth $53,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Kelly Services in the first quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kelly Services in the first quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KELYA opened at $23.31 on Friday. Kelly Services has a 12 month low of $13.55 and a 12 month high of $26.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $917.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.09.

About Kelly Services

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.

