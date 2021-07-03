Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Kenmare Resources plc (LON:KMR) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 445.45 ($5.82). Kenmare Resources shares last traded at GBX 435 ($5.68), with a volume of 9,229 shares changing hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Kenmare Resources from GBX 510 ($6.66) to GBX 520 ($6.79) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 440.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.56, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of £477.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.28.

In other Kenmare Resources news, insider Elaine Dorward-King purchased 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 437 ($5.71) per share, with a total value of £27,968 ($36,540.37).

Kenmare Resources Company Profile (LON:KMR)

Kenmare Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells mineral sand products in China, Italy, the United States, and internationally. It operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine located on the northeast coast of Mozambique. The company's products include ilmenite, zircon, and rutile; and concentrates, including secondary zircon and mineral sand concentrates.

