Kering SA (EPA:KER) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Kering SA (EPA:KER) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €783.09 ($921.28).

KER has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €779.00 ($916.47) target price on shares of Kering and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group set a €760.00 ($894.12) price objective on Kering and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €850.00 ($1,000.00) price objective on Kering and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €790.00 ($929.41) price objective on Kering in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €850.00 ($1,000.00) price objective on Kering and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

Shares of KER opened at €734.40 ($864.00) on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is €721.27. Kering has a 1-year low of €231.35 ($272.18) and a 1-year high of €417.40 ($491.06).

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

