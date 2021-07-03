Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$32.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on KEY shares. CSFB downgraded Keyera from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James increased their price target on Keyera from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$29.00 price target on shares of Keyera and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Keyera from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Keyera from C$30.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th.

In other Keyera news, Senior Officer Bradley Wayne Lock sold 12,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$34.00, for a total value of C$438,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 178,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,071,210.

Shares of TSE:KEY opened at C$33.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.18 billion and a PE ratio of 118.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.30. Keyera has a 12-month low of C$18.04 and a 12-month high of C$35.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$31.22.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$1.02 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Keyera will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. Keyera’s payout ratio is 680.85%.

Keyera Company Profile

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

