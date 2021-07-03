KeyFi Market Capitalization Reaches $1.52 Million (KEYFI)

KeyFi (CURRENCY:KEYFI) traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. One KeyFi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.70 or 0.00002023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. KeyFi has a market capitalization of $1.52 million and $47,011.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, KeyFi has traded 55.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get KeyFi alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002901 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001938 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00044245 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.22 or 0.00137034 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.15 or 0.00168767 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000146 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,437.53 or 0.99946745 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002926 BTC.

KeyFi Coin Profile

KeyFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,178,708 coins. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app

KeyFi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeyFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KeyFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KeyFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KeyFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KeyFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.