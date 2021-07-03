Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) Short Interest Down 25.2% in June

Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 361,600 shares, a decline of 25.2% from the May 31st total of 483,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 96,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

KFRC stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.19. The stock had a trading volume of 94,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,789. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 1.33. Kforce has a twelve month low of $25.73 and a twelve month high of $64.38.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $363.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.24 million. Kforce had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. Kforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Kforce will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Kforce’s payout ratio is currently 35.11%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KFRC shares. Truist lifted their price objective on Kforce from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Kforce from $53.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Kforce from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on Kforce from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.14.

In other Kforce news, Director Ralph Struzziero sold 2,500 shares of Kforce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total transaction of $150,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey B. Hackman sold 1,000 shares of Kforce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $64,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,791 shares of company stock worth $6,066,829 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pitcairn Co. grew its position in shares of Kforce by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 9,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Kforce by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Kforce by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Kforce by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kforce by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,902,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

About Kforce

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through Technology (Tech) and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary and permanent satffing services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

