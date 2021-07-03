Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.33.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Shares of KMI stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $18.57. 7,288,997 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,472,299. The stock has a market cap of $42.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.93, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.24. Kinder Morgan has a 1-year low of $11.45 and a 1-year high of $19.29.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 13.28%. The company’s revenue was up 67.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.82%. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.73%.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $81,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,219 shares in the company, valued at $813,942. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total transaction of $28,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 43,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,982.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,500 shares of company stock worth $136,410 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,707 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 368.9% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,721 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.43% of the company’s stock.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Further Reading: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.