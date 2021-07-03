King DAG (KDAG) Price Reaches $0.36 on Major Exchanges

King DAG (CURRENCY:KDAG) traded up 4.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. King DAG has a total market capitalization of $19.41 million and approximately $28,167.00 worth of King DAG was traded on exchanges in the last day. One King DAG coin can currently be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00001035 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, King DAG has traded 20.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002893 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.46 or 0.00053404 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003225 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00017984 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002894 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $256.78 or 0.00742773 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded up 62.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000341 BTC.

About King DAG

King DAG is a coin. It was first traded on January 17th, 2019. King DAG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,251,545 coins. King DAG’s official Twitter account is @KDAGFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . King DAG’s official website is kdag.io . The official message board for King DAG is medium.com/@KDAGFoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “KDAG (KING of Directed Acyclic Graph) is the underlying infrastructure of a new generation of value networks, dedicated to building a new generation of underlying trusted network protocols and providing efficient, convenient, secure, and stable development and deployment environments to customers worldwide. “

