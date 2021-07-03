Kingdom Game 4.0 (KDG) Hits Market Cap of $87,227.66

Kingdom Game 4.0 (CURRENCY:KDG) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 3rd. During the last week, Kingdom Game 4.0 has traded down 22% against the US dollar. One Kingdom Game 4.0 coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kingdom Game 4.0 has a total market cap of $87,227.66 and $21,081.00 worth of Kingdom Game 4.0 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002881 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001939 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00044747 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.17 or 0.00141690 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.71 or 0.00169168 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000153 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002934 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34,579.87 or 0.99638837 BTC.

Kingdom Game 4.0 Profile

Kingdom Game 4.0’s total supply is 988,125,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,080,481 coins. The official website for Kingdom Game 4.0 is kingdomgame.org . Kingdom Game 4.0’s official Twitter account is @kingdomgame4 . The official message board for Kingdom Game 4.0 is www.facebook.com/KingdomGameGlobal/notifications

According to CryptoCompare, “Kingdom Game 4.0 is a platform that paves the way for the change of Game system that is useful for the community. With the combination of talent and the revolution of technology, it aspires to create a new world, the Kingdom Game 4.0, where there is an inseparable connection among Game Publisher, Gamers and Agents network system. With the mission of bringing true value, guaranty the in-game assets for Gamers, practical benefits to Agents and that is why Kingdom Game 4.0 was born. “

Kingdom Game 4.0 Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kingdom Game 4.0 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kingdom Game 4.0 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kingdom Game 4.0 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

