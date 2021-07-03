Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 319.50 ($4.17).

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 440 ($5.75) target price on shares of Kingfisher in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Kingfisher to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.57) target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th.

Get Kingfisher alerts:

Shares of LON KGF opened at GBX 366.70 ($4.79) on Friday. Kingfisher has a 1 year low of GBX 219.70 ($2.87) and a 1 year high of GBX 389.67 ($5.09). The stock has a market capitalization of £7.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.41, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 358.91.

In other news, insider Andrew Cosslett bought 97,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 346 ($4.52) per share, for a total transaction of £338,007.40 ($441,608.83).

About Kingfisher

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,380 stores in eight countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico DÃ©pÃ´t, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Kingfisher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingfisher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.