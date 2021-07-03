Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRBP) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRBP) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,300 shares, a decrease of 22.8% from the May 31st total of 47,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 45,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of KRBP traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.84. 725,170 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 282,619. Kiromic BioPharma has a 1-year low of $4.66 and a 1-year high of $18.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.00.

Kiromic BioPharma (NASDAQ:KRBP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kiromic BioPharma by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 21,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 10,088 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Kiromic BioPharma by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 38,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kiromic BioPharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,735,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kiromic BioPharma by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kiromic BioPharma in the 1st quarter valued at $425,000. Institutional investors own 4.86% of the company’s stock.

About Kiromic BioPharma

Kiromic BioPharma, Inc, a target discovery and gene editing company, focuses on developing immuno-oncology therapeutics for the treatment of blood cancers and solid tumors. The company develops ALEXIS-ISO-1, an allogenic gamma delta CAR-T cell therapy product candidate targeting Isomesothelin; ALEXIS-PRO-1, an allogeneic gamma delta chimeric T cell therapy product candidate targeting PD-L1; and chimeric gamma delta PD1 T cell switch receptor therapy.

