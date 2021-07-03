Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRBP) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRBP) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,300 shares, a decrease of 22.8% from the May 31st total of 47,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 45,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Shares of KRBP traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.84. 725,170 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 282,619. Kiromic BioPharma has a 1-year low of $4.66 and a 1-year high of $18.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.00.
Kiromic BioPharma (NASDAQ:KRBP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
About Kiromic BioPharma
Kiromic BioPharma, Inc, a target discovery and gene editing company, focuses on developing immuno-oncology therapeutics for the treatment of blood cancers and solid tumors. The company develops ALEXIS-ISO-1, an allogenic gamma delta CAR-T cell therapy product candidate targeting Isomesothelin; ALEXIS-PRO-1, an allogeneic gamma delta chimeric T cell therapy product candidate targeting PD-L1; and chimeric gamma delta PD1 T cell switch receptor therapy.
