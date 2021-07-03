Kismet Acquisition One Corp (NASDAQ:KSMT) Short Interest Down 27.4% in June

Kismet Acquisition One Corp (NASDAQ:KSMT) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,200 shares, a decrease of 27.4% from the May 31st total of 52,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 116,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Kismet Acquisition One stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.93. 11,155 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,233. Kismet Acquisition One has a twelve month low of $9.25 and a twelve month high of $10.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.90.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition One in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kismet Acquisition One during the 4th quarter worth $85,000. Selway Asset Management acquired a new stake in Kismet Acquisition One during the 1st quarter worth $99,000. Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kismet Acquisition One during the 1st quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Condor Capital Management acquired a new stake in Kismet Acquisition One during the 1st quarter worth $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Kismet Acquisition One Corp does not have significant operations. The company focuses on acquiring, engaging in a share exchange, share reconstruction and amalgamation, contractual control arrangement with, purchasing all or substantially all of the assets of, or engaging in any other similar initial business combination with one or more businesses or entities.

